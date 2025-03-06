The merger strengthens OCG's global footprint and enhances consulting capabilities across financial services, marketing technology, and customer data strategy.

Oceanic Consulting Group (OCG), an Australian consultancy supporting leading banks, market participants, and payment providers, has merged with London-based LEAD Consulting (LEAD). This partnership expands their global reach across Australia, the UK, Dubai, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Learn more at www.ocg.com.au.

OCG is a trusted strategic advisory firm for Australia's largest financial institutions. Specialising in financial operations, risk advisory, and technology solutions, OCG enhances its offerings through this merger.

LEAD Consulting helps global organisations unlock marketing technology, customer data, and operational efficiency. Their expertise includes MarTech optimisation, marketing measurement, and customer data strategy.

This merger unites two firms with shared values, emphasising tailored, expert-driven solutions over standardised 'copy and paste' approaches. Clients will benefit from expanded capabilities and a seamless cross-jurisdictional advisory experience.

James Dickson, Managing Director of Oceanic Consulting Group, said:

"This merger is a natural evolution of our growth strategy. By combining OCG's deep capabilities in financial operations and risk advisory with LEAD's cutting-edge approach to marketing technology and customer data, we are building a truly global, client-centric consultancy. Together, we will deliver strategic, technology-driven solutions that empower our clients to navigate complexity, drive sustainable growth and stay ahead in an evolving marketplace."

Luc Charmasson, CEO of LEAD Consulting, said:

At the core of this partnership is a shared history and culture: both LEAD and OCG were founded by industry experts with real-world experience. This mutual understanding of the landscape that we operate in, and our client challenges ensures we continue to deliver practical, impactful solutions. The future is bright, and I look forward to this journey ahead."

For more information, visit www.ocg.com.au, contact info@ocg.com.au, or call +61-2-8201-3277.

About OCG

Founded in 2018, Oceanic Consulting Group challenges traditional consulting by offering tailored financial services advisory. OCG specialise in:

Business strategy advisory

Operational and risk management advisory

File review as a service

Technology solutions

Talent acquisition and HR advisory

About LEAD

LEAD Consulting was established to assist global companies to unlock growth and enhance customer experiences through marketing solutions that optimise every aspect of the marketing ecosystem for success. Their services include:

Marketing technology

Data and measurement services

Operating models and partnership advisory

Resourcing and training

