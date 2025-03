Um zukünftiges Wachstum zu fördern gab das Unternehmen für ikonische Schönheit und Unternehmertum Mary Kay heute die Ernennung von Tara Eustace zum Chief Opportunity and Sales Officer bekannt.

Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250305643494/de/

To empower future growth, iconic beauty and entrepreneurship company Mary Kay announced today the appointment of Tara Eustace as Chief Opportunity and Sales Officer. As International Women's Day (IWD) approaches, this leadership appointment by the Chief Executive officer, Ryan Rogers, honors Mary Kay Ash's legacy of empowering women. A trailblazer and long-time Mary Kay executive, Eustace will lead the Global Opportunity and Sales organization with a core mission: to put the "Mary Kay Opportunity" at the center of all entrepreneurial business strategies. She will oversee all Mary Kay regions leading the team of region presidents and general managers in over 40 markets around the world (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.).