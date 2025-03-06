























HONG KONG, Mar 6, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) joined the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) in highlighting achievements of 24 tech companies and corporations at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, marking it the largest delegation to date joining the world's biggest mobile industry event.The Hong Kong Tech Pavilion continues its journey overseas from recent appearance at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas and engages the premises of Europe, covering the latest solutions in key sectors including Advanced Electronics & Robotics; AI & Data; and Digital Transformation. Ranging from AI-integrated products to automation services, these technological excellence brewed optimism in extending to new frontiers, and gain traction from industry leaders, potential partners, and inspired investors. (Please refer to Appendix 1 for the full list of participants.)A partnership agreement signed between HKSTP and 22@Network Barcelona, and a Memorandum of Understanding signed between HKTDC and Barcelona City Council, both witnessed by Prof Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau (ITIB) of HKSAR Government, will be urging conversations in promoting collective efforts between the cities for a sustainable I&T future.Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP, commented: "The world's premier mobile event makes an unrivalledopportunity to forge impactful connections - an important stage for each local tech company to play a role in the European and global markets and accelerate the adoption of transformative solutions. We look forward with excitement to witnessing new opportunities for innovation on both sides emerge at this year's conference."Iris Wong, Director of Merchandise Trade and Innovation & External Relations of HKTDC added: "The HKTDC is committed to showcasing Hong Kong's dynamic technological prowess on the global stage. We are proud to present 24 outstanding Hong Kong start-ups and tech ventures at the Mobile World Congress, an important global arena showcasing the latest mobile communications advances. Moreover, we are happy to renew our partnership with Barcelona City Council and continuously strengthen cooperation in promoting trade and investment between the two cities. The HKTDC also continues to work closely with the city council to help Hong Kong tech start-ups gain exposure in the Spanish market"As one of the top emerging startup ecosystems, Hong Kong ranks third global after Madrid and Barcelona, and companies from the EU make up the largest foreign business community in Hong Kong, totalling 1,640 according to government data in 2024, and Technology is highly active contributing to this figure, suggesting spotlight in I&T collaborations between the regions is encouraged. Sharing the notion, HKSTP will be joining Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, London (London ETO), Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK), and the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES) to co-organise a seminar in London, following further on the traction for potential investors, partners, and high-calibre talents to thrive in Hong Kong.Photo 1: Hong Kong Tech Pavilion saw the presence of (from left) Paula Kant, Head of Investment Promotion of InvestHK; Chris Lo, Regional Director, Europe, Central Asia & Israel of HKTDC; Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP; Susana Prado, President of 22@Network Barcelona; Shirley Yung, Special Represenattive for HK Economic & Trade Affairs to the European Union, Brussels ETO; Prof. Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of HKSAR Government; Jordi Valls Riera, Deputy Mayor of Barcelona City Council; Iris Wong, Director of Merchandise Trade and Innovation & External Relations of HKTDC; Rocky Cheng, CEO of Cyberport; and Whitney Chan, Senior Systems Manager of Digital Policy Office of HKSAR Government.Photo 2: MoU signed between the HKTDC and Barcelona City Council was represented by Iris Wong, Director of Merchandise Trade and Innovation & External Relations of HKTDC (left) and Jordi Valls Riera, Deputy Mayor of Barcelona City Council (right), and witnessed by Prof. Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of HKSAR Government (middle).Photo 3: A Partnership agreement signed by Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP (left in front) and Susana Prado, President of 22@Network Barcelona (right in front) was witnessed by Prof. Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of HKSAR Government (left in the back) and Jordi Valls Riera, Deputy Mayor of Barcelona City Council (right in the back) in forming an alliance to foster growth of both the I&T communities.Photo 4-5: Derek Chim, Head of Startups Ecosystem and Development of HKSTP (first on the left of Photo 4) joined in sharing Hong Kong's I&T ecosystem at the 4YFN25, an occasion that connects international innovators, and celebrates achievement and aim to "Create Better."Photo 6:24 Hong Kong tech companies and corporations at Mobile World Congress 2025 Barcelona, Spain.Photo 7-10: Showcases of Hong Kong tech companies engaging the local audience.Appendix 1: List of 24 tech companies at the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion including 18 from HKSTP ecosystem (by category):No. Category Company NameAdvanced Electronics & Robotics1 Altai Technologies Limited2 Arwin Technology Limited3 eSIX Limited4 Robocore Technology Limited5 SMiT Holdings (HK) Limited6 Vista Innotech LimitedAI & Data7 AIqua Corporation Limited8 D-Engraver Limited9 Palette Space Limited10 Solos Technology Limited11 Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, HKSAR Government *12 Maphive Technology Limited *13 MTR Corporation Limited *Digital Transformation14 Animae Technologies Limited15 Blue Pin (HK) Limited16 Full Nature Farms (Hong Kong) Limited17 GoGoChart Technology Limited18 Medmind Technology Limited19 Meta Mirror Technology Limited *20 Pantheon Lab Limited21 Preface Technopreneur Limited *22 Syngular Technology LimitedStartup Ecosystem23 Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited (ASTRI)24 Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) *Note:- Non-HKSTP park companies marked with (*).About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks CorporationHong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 as a thriving I&T ecosystem grooming 14 unicorns, more than 15,000 research professionals and over 2,200 technology companies from 26 countries and regions focused on developing healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies, etc.The growing ecosystem serves at an international I&T hub in Asia, offers comprehensive support including R&D infrastructure, investment expertise, partnership networks, talent traction and more, in accelerating ideation, and commercialising innovation for technology ventures, all with the I&T journey built around key locations across Hong Kong and branched towards the GBA and further to continuously contribute to the development of I&T making a pillar of growth for Hong Kong.More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.About Hong Kong Trade Development CouncilThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions,conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels.For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Follow us on @hktdc and LinkedIn