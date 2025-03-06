BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK), a German science and technology company, Thursday reported higher profit in fiscal 2024 with slightly higher net sales. The company said it returned to profitable growth in 2024 and delivered on its guidance.Further, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board intend to propose a stable dividend of 2.20 euros per share to the Annual General Meeting on April 25.Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, Merck anticipates net sales between 21.5 billion euros and 22.9 billion euros, corresponding to an organic growth of 3 percent to 6 percent from last year.EBITDA pre is projected to be 6.1 billion euros to 6.6 billion euros, an organic growth of 3 percent to 8 percent from the previous year.For fiscal 2024, the company's profit after tax dropped 1.7 percent to 2.79 billion euros from last year's 2.83 billion euros. Earnings per share were 6.39 euros, down 1.5 percent from 6.49 euros a year ago.On an adjusted basis, earnings per share pre were 8.63 euros, compared to 8.49 euros last year.EBITDA pre grew 3.3 percent to 6.07 billion euros from prior year's 5.88 billion euros, and EBITDA pre margin improved to 28.7 percent from 28.0 percent in the prior year.Net sales were 21.156 billion euros, a growth of 0.8 percent from 20.993 billion euros last year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX