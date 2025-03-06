CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The Australian dollar rose to a 9-day high of 0.6357 against the U.S. dollar and an 8-day high of 94.72 against the yen and more than a 1-month high of 0.9097 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6337, 94.35 and 0.9086, respectively.Against the euro, the aussie edged up to 1.7015 from Wednesday's closing value of 1.7035.If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.65 against the greenback, 97.00 against the yen, 0.91 against the loonie and 1.63 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX