Mkango Resources Ltd.: Mkango Resources Limited Announces Construction Update UK Magnet Recycling At Tyseley

MKANGO PROVIDES CONSTRUCTION UPDATE ON UK MAGNET RECYCLING AND MANUFACTURING FACILITY AT TYSELEY ENERGY PARK, WELCOMES UK GOVERNMENT SITE VISIT

CALGARY, AB, LONDON, UK and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2025 / Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM:MKA)(TSXV:MKA) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing facility currently being constructed at Tyseley Energy Park, UK. Developed by the University of Birmingham and in partnership with Mkango's subsidiary, HyProMag Limited ("HyProMag"), the facility is set to strengthen the UK's domestic supply chain for rare earth magnets by integrating innovative recycling technologies with new magnet production.

Last month, representatives from the UK's Department for Business and Trade ("DBT") and the Office for Investment visited the site, highlighting continued government support for HyProMag's mission to establish a UK-based, sustainable rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing facility.

Significant progress has been made at the Tyseley facility over the last three months.

Key updates include:

- Initial commercial production is targeted to commence by the end of Q2 2025, subject to completion of the required infrastructure.

- Magnet alignment presses are now fully commissioned, and the powder processing plant has been constructed.

- Infrastructure development is progressing, with data, battery, and electrical rooms completed and electrical and gas pipe installation works advancing well.

- The factory acceptance test for the Hydrogen Processing Magnet Scrap ("HPMS") vessel is taking place this week, with shipment to the UK from Germany expected by the end of the month.

- Ongoing HPMS pilot production continues to enable early product deliveries to customers ahead of full-scale production and this is to be scaled up in parallel with commissioning of the commercial plant at Tyseley.

Ivan Lima, Investment Lead for Critical Minerals at DBT, commented: "A great visit to Birmingham by the DBT Critical Minerals team and Office for Investment to see the magnet recycling pilot plant at the University of Birmingham. We also visited Tyseley Energy Park to see progress on the scaled-up plant. Amazing work being done in this groundbreaking technology! Thanks especially to Prof. Allan Walton, Nick Mann, and William Dawes for making us feel so welcome"

William Dawes, CEO of Mkango Resources, commented: "We are pleased with the progress at Tyseley, where we are integrating both new magnet manufacturing and sustainable recycling technologies in collaboration with the University of Birmingham. This facility will play a critical role in strengthening the UK's rare earth magnet supply chain and supporting the country's clean energy transition. The visit from representatives of the DBT and Office for Investment reaffirmed the importance of this project in driving forward the UK's advanced manufacturing and critical minerals strategy."

Allan Walton, Head of the Magnetic Materials Group at the University of Birmingham and Founding Director of HyProMag, commented: "The progress at Tyseley is a testament to the strong collaboration between academia and industry, driving forward cutting-edge solutions for rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing. The integration of HPMS technology into a commercial-scale facility is a significant step towards a more sustainable and secure supply chain for critical materials in the UK. We are proud to be working alongside Mkango and HyProMag to pioneer this groundbreaking approach, reducing environmental impact while reinforcing the UK's leadership in advanced magnet technology.

The HPMS process enables efficient recovery of rare earth magnets from end-of-life components. Extracted alloy powder is purified and can be directly converted into new magnets or fed into different parts of the global supply chain:

Short Loop Recycling: Direct remanufacturing into new magnets (developed by the University of Birmingham).

Medium Loop Recycling: Re-melting into new alloys.

Long Loop Recycling: Chemical separation for refining into oxides and metals.

HyProMag holds exclusive rights to HPMS technology, supported by expertise from the University of Birmingham's Magnetic Materials Group (MMG). The technology is also being commercialised internationally, with sister companies in the USA and Germany.

Figure 1: New HPMS reactor Figure 2: Gas lines being installed at Tyseley Energy Park

Figure 3: DBT, Office for Investment, University of Birmingham, HyProMag and Mkango site visit

About Mkango

Mkango is listed on the AIM and the TSX-V. Mkango's corporate strategy is to become a market leader in the production of recycled rare earth magnets, alloys and oxides, through its interest in Maginito Limited ("Maginito"), which is owned 79.4 per cent by Mkango and 20.6 per cent by CoTec, and to develop new sustainable sources of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium to supply accelerating demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean energy technologies.

Maginito holds a 100 per cent interest in HyProMag and a 90 per cent direct and indirect interest (assuming conversion of Maginito's convertible loan) in HyProMag GmbH, focused on short loop rare earth magnet recycling in the UK and Germany, respectively, and a 100 per cent interest in Mkango Rare Earths UK Ltd ("Mkango UK"), focused on long loop rare earth magnet recycling in the UK via a chemical route.

Maginito and CoTec are also rolling out HPMS recycling technology into the United States via the 50/50 owned HyProMag USA LLC joint venture company.

Mkango also owns the advanced stage Songwe Hill rare earths project and an extensive rare earths, uranium, tantalum, niobium, rutile, nickel and cobalt exploration portfolio in Malawi, and the Pulawy rare earths separation project in Poland.

Songwe Hill is one of the few rare earths projects to have progressed to the Definitive Feasibility Stage, with an expected life of mine of 18 years, producing a 55% mixed rare earth carbonate, yielding 1,953 tons per annum of NdPr and 56 tons per annum of DyTb.

Mkango's proposed Pulawy separation facility site, located in a Special Economic Zone in Poland, stands adjacent to the EU's second largest manufacturer of nitrogen fertilisers, and features established infrastructure, access to reagents and utilities on site.

Mkango has signed a letter of Intent with Crown PropTech Acquisitions to list Mkango's Songwe Hill and Pulawy Rare Earths Projects on NASDAQ via a SPAC Merger.

