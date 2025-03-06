The 209 MWh Standal battery energy storage project is expected to be fully operational by early 2026, one year before its seven-year tolling agreement comes into effect. From ESS News Israeli developer and independent power producer Nofar Energy has secured EUR 86. 5 million ($92. 5 million) in project financing from NORD/LB for its 104. 5 MW / 209 MWh Stendal BESS project in Germany. The Stendal project is backed by a seven-year fixed-price flexibility purchase agreement (FPA). In its announcement of the deal in December 2024, Nofar described it as the first of its kind in continental Europe. ...

