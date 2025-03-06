With a perovskite layer 200 times thinner than silicon and requiring just 10% of the energy needed to produce conventional panels, Tandem PV reports it will be able to reduce energy use during manufacturing. From pv magazine USA Tandem PV, a specialist in perovskite solar technology, secured $50 million in Series-A funding and debt, which the company said will enable it to construct a commercial-scale manufacturing facility in the U. S. The funding was led by Eclipse, a U. S. venture capital firm, with participation from Constellation Energy, Planetary Technologies, Uncorrelated Ventures, Trellis ...

