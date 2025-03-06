Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Results of Scheme Elections

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN IT ARE NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, NEW ZEALAND OR ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EEA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE SAME WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

This announcement is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to acquire, securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which the same would be unlawful. Neither this announcement nor any part of it shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, or act as an inducement to enter into, any contract or commitment whatsoever.

Jupiter Green Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300MFRCR13CT1L845

6 March 2025

Results of Scheme Elections

In connection with the proposals for the winding-up of the Company by way of a scheme of reconstruction pursuant to Section 110 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (the "Scheme") the Board is pleased to the following Elections in connection with the Scheme:

Rollover Option: 10,584,126 Shares

Cash Option: 8,391,654 Shares

As at the date of this announcement, the Company's issued share capital consists of 18,975,780 Shares carrying one vote each, with no Shares held in treasury following cancellation of 14,749,178 Shares held in treasury. Therefore, as at the date of this announcement, the total number of Voting Rights in the Company is 18,975,780.

In accordance with the Scheme, eligible Shareholders that made no Election have been deemed to have elected for the Rollover Option. Therefore, the Shares will be reclassified as follows:

10,584,126 Shares with "A" rights, being the right to receive new units in Ecology to be issued by the Trustee; and

8,391,654 Shares with "B" rights, being the right to receive cash.

Applications have been made to the FCA and to the London Stock Exchange for the Shares to be reclassified for listing purposes with effect from 8:00 a.m. on 12 March 2025. The listing of, and dealings in, the Company's Reclassified Shares are subsequently expected to be suspended at 7.30 a.m. on 14 March 2025.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the Circular.

The Circular is available on the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website at https://www.jupiteram.com/uk/en/professional/jupiter-green-investment-trust-plc/ .

