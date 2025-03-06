Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Board Committee Changes

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

6 March 2025

Hamilton, Bermuda

Board Committee Changes

Lancashire Holdings Limited announces that the Board has approved the following appointments, with effect from 5 March 2025:

Nathalie Rachou, a Non-Executive Director since 5 November 2024, has been appointed as a member of both the Audit Committee and the Investment Committee;

Linda Ventresca, a Non-Executive Director since 7 August 2024, has been appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee;

Bob Cox, a Non-Executive Director since 1 January 2025, has been appointed as a member of the Underwriting and Underwriting Risk Committee; and

Matthew Narbett, Deputy Group Chief Underwriting Officer (non-Director), has been appointed as a member of the Underwriting and Underwriting Risk Committee.

In addition, Nathalie Rachou is expected to assume the role of Chair of the Investment Committee immediately following the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on 30 April 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Lancashire Holdings Limited

Christopher Head +44 20 7264 4145 chris.head@lancashiregroup.com Jelena Bjelanovic +44 20 7264 4066 jelena.bjelanovic@lancashiregroup.com

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Lancashire's common shares trade in the equity shares (commercial companies) category of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com.

This release contains information, which may be of a price sensitive nature that Lancashire is making public in a manner consistent with the UK Market Abuse Regulation and other regulatory obligations. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:05 GMT on 6 March 2025.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

ALL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR OTHERWISE SPEAK ONLY AS AT THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. LANCASHIRE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY OBLIGATION OR UNDERTAKING (SAVE AS REQUIRED TO COMPLY WITH ANY LEGAL OR REGULATORY OBLIGATIONS INCLUDING THE RULES OF THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE) TO DISSEMINATE ANY UPDATES OR REVISIONS TO ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT TO REFLECT ANY CHANGES IN THE GROUP'S EXPECTATIONS OR CIRCUMSTANCES ON WHICH ANY SUCH STATEMENT IS BASED. ALL SUBSEQUENT WRITTEN AND ORAL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP OR INDIVIDUALS ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE GROUP ARE EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED IN THEIR ENTIRETY BY THIS NOTE.