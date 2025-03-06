CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The NZ dollar rose to a 10-day high of 0.5746 against the U.S. dollar and a 9-day high of 85.64 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5728 and 85.28, respectively.Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the kiwi edged up to 1.8814 and 1.1050 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 1.8845 and 1.1063, respectively.If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.58 against the greenback, 87.00 against the yen, 1.84 against the euro and 1.09 against the aussie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX