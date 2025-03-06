BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The euro rose to nearly a 5-week high of 161.28 against the yen and a 4-month high of 1.0820 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 160.71 and 1.0794, respectively.Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the euro advanced to more than a 1-month high of 0.8384 and nearly a 7-1/2-month high of 0.9636 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.8374 and 0.9616, respectively.If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 165.00 against the yen, 1.09 against the greenback, 0.84 against the pound and 0.97 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX