DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Announcement of Strategic Review and Commencement of Formal Sale Process

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Announcement of Strategic Review and Commencement of Formal Sale Process 06-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION THIS IS AN ANNOUNCEMENT UNDER RULE 2.4 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2022 (THE "IRISH TAKEOVER RULES") AND IS NOT AN ANNOUNCEMENT OF A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER UNDER RULE 2.7 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER RULES. THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT ANY FIRM OFFER WILL BE MADE, NOR AS TO THE TERMS ON WHICH ANY SUCH OFFER WILL BE MADE. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Dalata Hotel Group plc ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Announcement of Strategic Review and Commencement of Formal Sale Process The Board of Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group") announces that it is undertaking a strategic review to explore options available to optimise capital opportunities for the Group and to enhance value for shareholders, including but not limited to a potential sale of the Group (the "Strategic Review"). Dalata has appointed Rothschild & Co as financial adviser in connection with the Strategic Review. Dalata | Leading Independent Four-Star Hotel Platform Established in 2007, Dalata has grown into the leading independent four-star hotel platform in the UK and Ireland with a growing presence in Continental Europe and with an ambitious growth strategy to expand its portfolio further in excellent locations in select large cities. The Group is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). Dalata operates a modern, well-invested portfolio of 55 high quality hotels in excellent central locations. Dalata's portfolio includes 30 owned hotels which are valued at EUR1.7 billion including assets under construction, 73% of which relates to hotels in Dublin and London. It also operates 22 leased hotels, the majority of which are on long term institutional lease agreements with a weighted average lease length of 29 years and rent cover of 1.7x. Dalata also operates three managed hotels. As announced today, Dalata reported record revenue for 2024 of EUR652.2 million, Adjusted EBITDA of EUR234.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA (after rent) of EUR173.2 million. Further details of Dalata's portfolio, brands, team, financial performance and asset backing are set out below. Background to the Strategic Review The Board believes that Dalata offers a highly attractive investment proposition: a leading hotel platform and a dynamic experienced management team, a modern, well-invested portfolio of hotel properties in central locations, two well-established growing brands and strong cashflow generation, with a clear strategy as outlined in its 2030 Vision to grow the portfolio. However, the Board also recognises that the Group faces certain structural challenges, including its relatively small scale in a public market context, its relatively concentrated shareholder register, a constrained capital base in the context of its growth ambition and a share price that continues to trade at levels which the Board does not believe reflects the asset base, fundamentals, performance, cash generation, and exciting growth prospects of Dalata. Accordingly, the Board has appointed Rothschild & Co as its financial adviser to assist with a review of its strategic options to optimise capital opportunities for the Group and to enhance value for its shareholders. As a result of these deliberations the Board has determined that it would be in the best interests of the Group and shareholders as a whole that it formalise these assessments into the Strategic Review, which will take into account the views of shareholders. As part of the Strategic Review, the Board will consider options available to optimise capital opportunities for the Group and to enhance value for shareholders, including, but not limited to, continuing the Group's existing strategy, further actions to improve shareholder value, returning further capital to shareholders, selling the entire issued share capital of the Group (which would be conducted under the framework of a formal sale process ("The Formal Sale Process") in accordance with the Irish Takeover Rules) or undertaking some other form of merger or comparable corporate action. The Group confirms it is not in discussions with, or in receipt of an approach from, any potential offeror at the time of this announcement. John Hennessy, Chairman of Dalata, will continue to Chair the Group throughout the Strategic Review process. John Hennessy, Dalata Chairman said: "The Board is excited about the 2030 Vision that was outlined by our senior management team at our Capital Markets Day in October 2024. However, we are unanimous in the view that the key to achieving that vision is the availability of capital; and that the share price does not reflect the underlying value of the company. We believe that now is the right time to undertake a rigorous and formal strategic review, which will consider options to increase access to capital and also enhance shareholder value." Dermot Crowley, Dalata Chief Executive Officer said: "Our 2030 Vision strategy sets an exciting goal to have 21,000 rooms either operational or under construction by 2030. We have an excellent management platform in place to deliver this strategy but access to capital is essential to achieve our vision. A thorough strategic review will enable us to assess available options to increase our access to capital and enhance shareholder value. During the process we will remain focused on the underlying business - continuing to take care of our people and continuing to meet the expectations of our customers. We have exciting initiatives in place to enhance further our revenues and deliver further productivity - our teams will remain focused on delivering on the objectives that we have set ourselves for 2025." Further Background on Dalata Strong Brands Dalata operates its hotels primarily through two strong and distinct own brands, Clayton and Maldron, both of which were repositioned in 2024 following reviews of in-depth customer data and insights, leading to more impactful customer interactions, more cohesive visual identities and a strengthening market position. Guest satisfaction scores have further improved over the last 12 months. Dalata is also rolling out new technology in the areas of revenue management, customer experience and customer relationship management, which will help drive the business forward. Experienced Team; Excellent People Dalata has a highly experienced senior leadership team who have a proven track record of delivering portfolio growth and operational excellence. Since 2021, the team has driven the growth in the portfolio by c. 35% to 11,990 rooms, with a further 1,624 rooms in the pipeline. In the same timeframe, the team has nearly doubled the number of rooms operated by Dalata in the UK and led the first successful steps into Continental Europe. Dalata grows its business by the acquisition or leasing of existing hotels, developing new freehold and leasehold hotels and by extending its existing hotels. Dalata as a group is very focused on its culture and its people strategy which supports the operation of its existing hotels as well as providing the talent for future growth. Its proven decentralised model, featuring empowered management teams on the ground and a skilled central office team supporting both the existing portfolio and new openings, drives high performance. Strong Operational and Financial Performance As set out further in the Group's FY 2024 results announcement released today, Dalata delivered strong trading performance for the year ended 31 December 2024, with revenue of EUR652.2 million, Adjusted EBITDA of EUR234.5 million, and Adjusted EBITDA (after rent) of EUR173.2 million. The Group produced significant free cashflow of EUR123.7 million after refurbishment capex and finance costs. Furthermore, trading has commenced strongly in 2025 with Group RevPARs expected to be c. 2.5% ahead for the first quarter of 2025. There is a particularly strong performance in Dublin relative to 2024 with an expected uplift of c. 5% in RevPARs for the same period. 2025 increases in statutory minimum wage rates in Ireland and the UK, and recent changes in UK National Insurance, will increase hotel payroll by c. 5% in 2025. However Dalata is confident in the Group's ability to recover these costs through the ongoing roll out of further efficiency and innovation initiatives, through RevPAR growth in the markets and by a reduction in contracted energy pricing. Portfolio Overview and Clear Growth Strategy Dalata's 2030 Vision sets out its ambition to be the leading hotel operator in the four-star segment in the UK and Ireland with a growing presence in Continental Europe, targeting a portfolio of 21,000 rooms by 2030 either open or in development. Growth will primarily be focussed on the UK and large European cities. In Dublin, Dalata has a leading market share with 4,638 rooms and a c. 16% market share. The Dublin portfolio consists of ten owned hotels, seven leased hotels and two managed hotels. Within the owned and leased category, there are eight Maldron hotels, seven Clayton hotels, The Gibson Hotel and The Samuel Hotel. The outlook for Dublin's economy is very encouraging, supported by rising population numbers, significant employment growth, and strong international visitor numbers. The Regional Ireland portfolio comprises six Maldron hotels and five Clayton hotels located in Cork (x4), Galway (x3), Limerick (x2), Portlaoise and Sligo. Ten hotels are owned, and one is operated under a lease.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2025 02:02 ET (07:02 GMT)