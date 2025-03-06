SJVN has awarded 448 MW under its 1. 2 GW round-the-clock renewable power tender for grid-connected projects with or without energy storage. From pv magazine India SJVN's third tender for 1. 2 GW of round-the-clock renewable power discovered an average price of INR 4. 86 ($0. 056)/kWh, allocating 448 MW. ReNew Solar Power secured 100 MW at INR 4. 82/kWh, while Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon, Serentica Renewables, and EG Energy Development won at slightly higher rates. Tata Power Renewables received 88 MW at INR 4. 91/kWh. Winning developers will supply power from interstate transmission system ...

