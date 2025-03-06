BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate decreased for the first time in ten months in February, though slightly, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Thursday.The unadjusted unemployment rate dropped to 2.9 percent in February from 3.0 percent in January.In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.4 percent.The number of registered unemployed persons decreased to 135,446 in February from 135,773 in the prior month.The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, edged down to 2.7 percent from 2.8 percent.Data also showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate stood at 2.7 percent in February, unchanged from January.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX