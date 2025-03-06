LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hunting (HTG.L) posted a statutory loss before tax, after impairment, of $33.5 million, compared to profit before tax of $41.1 million, prior year. Loss per share, in cents, was 17.6 compared to profit of 65.9. Adjusted profit before tax was $75.6 million, compared to $50.0 million, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share, in cents, was 31.4 compared to 20.3.For the year ended 31 December 2024, revenue increased by 13% to $1.05 billion.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX