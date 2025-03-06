STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation rose more than expected in February, flash data from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 1.3 percent year-over-year in February, following a 0.9 percent increase in January. Economists had expected inflation to increase to 1.1 percent.Data showed that the consumer price index with a fixed interest rate, or CPIF, also increased at a faster pace of 2.9 percent annually in February versus 2.2 percent growth in the prior month. The expected rate was 2.7 percent.Moreover, the inflation was well above the Riksbank's target of 2.0 percent.Month-on-month, consumer prices moved up 0.5 percent in February after remaining flat in the prior month.The detailed result for the month of February is set to publish on March 13.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX