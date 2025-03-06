DJ Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF Acc (SP5C LN) Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-March-2025 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Mar-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 388.2907 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31172723 CODE: SP5C LN ISIN: LU1135865084 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1135865084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5C LN Sequence No.: 378179 EQS News ID: 2096386 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 06, 2025 03:13 ET (08:13 GMT)