u-blox ZED-X20P all-band GNSS receiver enables affordable global cm-level precision, customer sampling started

u-blox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch 
u-blox ZED-X20P all-band GNSS receiver enables affordable global cm-level precision, customer sampling started 
2025-03-06 / 09:32 CET/CEST 
Compact receiver unlocks worldwide high-precision navigation for the mass market, with the total cost of ownership up 
to 90% less than conventional solutions. 
Thalwil, Switzerland - March 6, 2025 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global leader in positioning and short-range communication 
technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, today announced the launch and availability of its 
all-band GNSS module, the ZED-X20P. Designed to deliver global, centimeter-level location precision to the mass market, 
all at a total cost up to 90% less than traditional solutions. 
The ZED-X20P draws on u-blox's long-standing expertise in global navigation satellite system (GNSS) solutions to break 
down the technological and cost barriers to put worldwide, cm-level navigation capabilities within reach for numerous 
applications for the first time. 
The compact and highly energy-efficient ZED-X20P is aimed primarily at the industrial sector, including smart 
construction, surveying, precision agriculture, rail, maritime, mining, and deformation monitoring. Other potential use 
cases include unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), ground robotics, delivery robots, smart cities, and virtual reality. 
Cost-effective global deployment 
The u-blox ZED-X20P is designed for global use at scale. It can receive concurrent signals on the L1, L2, L5, and L6 
bands from four global GNSS constellations, as well as SBAS, QZSS, and NavIC. 
To achieve high-precision positional information, the ZED-X20P is compatible with a range of GNSS correction services, 
including those delivered via satellite through L-band, with no extra hardware required. Customers can choose u-blox's 
PointPerfect, which offers a full range of PPP-RTK, network RTK, and global PPP correction services for solid 
performance and scalability to mass-market solutions. The module also offers built-in support for Galileo E6, meaning 
customers will have access to the free-to-use Galileo High Accuracy Service (HAS), as well as any standard-compliant 
RTK service, including free and commercial options, for maximum flexibility. 
When paired with an all-band antenna such as the u-blox ANN-MB2, the ZED-X20P ensures optimal results, combining ease 
of use with superior compatibility. Together, they create a one-stop-shop solution for achieving affordable high 
precision across a diverse array of applications. 
Security and ease of integration 
With location data integrity being critical to many of the ZED-X20P's target applications, the module is designed with 
end-to-end security to safeguard the navigation information the host equipment receives, by protecting one of the most 
important sensors in the end device. 
Security measures include secure boot and signed firmware to prevent tampering and a built-in root of trust for 
securely storing cryptographic material. The module supports Galileo OSNMA (Open Service Navigation Message 
Authentication) and uses encrypted correction data to enhance security further. It features all-band frequency 
diversity, which provides robust protection against jamming. Additionally, all communications between the module and 
the host are encrypted and authenticated, ensuring secure data transfer. 
The ZED-X20P is also designed for ease of integration into new and existing products. Combining all positioning 
functionality into a single compact module that incorporates the all-band receiver chip and correction data processing 
eliminates the need for additional receivers or on-host processing. Moreover, by retaining the popular ZED form factor, 
the module offers an easy upgrade path for existing customers, including those using the ZED-F9P. 
Democratizing high-precision GNSS and inspiring innovation 
By breaking down traditional barriers for worldwide, high-precision GNSS technology, the u-blox ZED-X20P offers global 
cm-level navigation to the mass market for the first time. The engineering community now has unprecedented 
opportunities to enhance existing products, launch new offerings, or even create new product categories. 
  Stephan Zizala, CEO of u-blox, elaborated: "We are excited that customers can now start working with our new 
  ZED-X20P module, which integrates a unique combination of u-blox GNSS single chip, firmware, and correction service 
  within a module. It enables trustworthy centimeter-level positioning around the globe. Applications like mobile 
  robots, precision agriculture, and automated construction machines will benefit from superior performance at a 
  significantly lower cost than more traditional solutions." 
The ZED-X20P will be presented at Embedded World 2025 in Nuremberg, Germany, on 11 - 13 March (Hall 3 - 319). Samples 
of the ZED-X20P and its evaluation kit can be ordered now for delivery in April. To find out more, visit our website at 
u-blox.com/zed-x20p.

