BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's retail sales growth eased sharply at the start of the year, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.Retail sales rose by a working-day-adjusted 3.2 percent year-on-year in January, slower than the 7.8 percent surge in December.A 5.8 percent growth in sales of non-food products predominantly drove the overall growth in January. Retail sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores grew 1.2 percent. On the other hand, demand for food products dropped by 0.2 percent.On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.1 percent in January, reversing a 1.3 percent fall in the prior month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX