Wilmington Capital Management Inc.: Wilmington Announces 2024 Fourth Quarter Results

CALGARY, Alberta, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilmington Capital Management Inc. (TSX: WCM.A, WCM.B) ("Wilmington" or the "Corporation") reported a net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2024, of $0.9 million or ($0.07) per share and net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 of $0.4 million or $0.03 per share, compared to net loss of $0.2 million or ($0.02) per share and $2.3 million and $0.18 per share for the same periods in 2023.

Beginning in August 2023, the Corporation took steps to monetize a significant number of its investments in order to unlock the embedded value which had been substantially realized, simplify its business and return capital to its shareholders. The Corporation has been able to reward shareholders through the payment of a dividend and return of capital in May 2024 totaling $2.75 per share.

Outlook

As at December 31, 2024, the Corporation had substantially completed the monetization of its investments and had cash on hand of approximately $36 million. The Corporation is currently reviewing a range of alternatives aimed at providing liquidity to shareholders by scaling its public platform or alternatively by other means.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(audited) Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, ($ thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Management fee revenue 221 193 861 833 Distribution income --- (18 ) 68 1,276 Interest and other income 474 427 1,807 1,793 695 602 2,736 3,902 Expenses General and administrative (1,955 ) (789 ) (3,842 ) (2,120 ) Amortization (7 ) (6 ) (28 ) (28 ) Finance costs (1 ) (2 ) (5 ) (7 ) Stock-based compensation --- (23 ) (18 ) (117 ) (1,963 ) (820 ) (3,893 ) (2,272 ) Fair value adjustments and other activities Fair value changes to investments --- 397 164 1,577 Gain (loss) from sale of investments --- (52 ) 947 (52 ) Share of equity accounted loss --- (116 ) --- (122 ) --- 229 1,111 1,403 Income (loss) before income taxes (1,268 ) 11 (46 ) 3,033 Current income tax recovery (expense) 47 294 (434 ) (246 ) Deferred income tax recovery (expense) 399 (531 ) 852 (493 ) Provision for income taxes 446 (237 ) 418 (739 ) Net income (loss) (822 ) (226 ) 372 2,294 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss): Fair value changes to investments (60 ) 1,471 (60 ) 783 Related income taxes 37 53 73 36 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes (23 ) 1,524 13 819 Comprehensive income (loss) (845 ) 1,298 385 3,113 Net income (loss) per share - basic (0.07 ) (0.02 ) 0.03 0.18 Net income (loss) per share - diluted (0.07 ) (0.02 ) 0.03 0.18

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (audited) December 31, December 31, ($ thousands) 2024 2023 Assets NON-CURRENT ASSETS Investment in Maple Leaf Partnership --- 22,910 Investment in Bay Moorings Partnership 850 --- Investment in Sunchaser Partnership --- 4,700 Investment in Energy Securities --- 7,584 Land held for development --- 6,632 Deferred income tax assets 240 --- Right-of-use asset 36 64 1,126 41,890 CURRENT ASSETS Cash 36,307 10,664 Short term securities --- 17,000 Amounts receivable and other 1,253 4,616 Total assets 38,686 74,170 Liabilities NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Deferred income tax liabilities --- 1,773 Lease liabilities 52 85 52 1,858 CURRENT LIABILITIES Lease liabilities 38 38 Income taxes payable 725 171 Amounts payable and other 1,638 800 Total liabilities 2,453 2,867 Equity Shareholders' equity 35,619 51,324 Contributed surplus --- 1,132 Retained earnings 418 10,364 Accumulated other comprehensive income 196 8,483 Total equity 36,233 71,303 Total liabilities and equity 38,686 74,170

Executive Officers of the Corporation will be available at 403-705-8038 to answer any questions on the Corporation's financial results.

STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND OTHER MEASUREMENTS

Certain statements included in this document may constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, include statements regarding the operations, business, financial conditions, expected financial results, performance, opportunities, priorities, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook of the Corporation and its investee entities and contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", or similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation.

While the Corporation believes the anticipated future results, performance or achievements reflected or implied in those forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control, which may cause the actual results, performance and achievements of the Corporation to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.

Factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: the ability of management of Wilmington and its investee entities to execute its and their business plans; availability of equity and debt financing and refinancing within the equity and capital markets; strategic actions including dispositions; business competition; delays in business operations; the risk of carrying out operations with minimal environmental impact; industry conditions including changes in laws and regulations including the adoption of new environmental laws and regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced; operational matters related to investee entities business; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; fluctuations in interest rates; stock market volatility; general economic, market and business conditions; risks associated with existing and potential future law suits and regulatory actions against Wilmington and its investee entities; uncertainties associated with regulatory approvals; uncertainty of government policy changes; uncertainties associated with credit facilities; changes in income tax laws, tax laws; changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates); the effect of applying future accounting changes; and other risks, factors and uncertainties described elsewhere in this document or in Wilmington's other filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

The foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the forward-looking statements, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Except as required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are effective only as of the date of this document.