06.03.2025 01:12 Uhr
Wilmington Capital Management Inc.: Wilmington Announces 2024 Fourth Quarter Results

CALGARY, Alberta, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilmington Capital Management Inc. (TSX: WCM.A, WCM.B) ("Wilmington" or the "Corporation") reported a net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2024, of $0.9 million or ($0.07) per share and net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 of $0.4 million or $0.03 per share, compared to net loss of $0.2 million or ($0.02) per share and $2.3 million and $0.18 per share for the same periods in 2023.

Beginning in August 2023, the Corporation took steps to monetize a significant number of its investments in order to unlock the embedded value which had been substantially realized, simplify its business and return capital to its shareholders. The Corporation has been able to reward shareholders through the payment of a dividend and return of capital in May 2024 totaling $2.75 per share.

Outlook
As at December 31, 2024, the Corporation had substantially completed the monetization of its investments and had cash on hand of approximately $36 million. The Corporation is currently reviewing a range of alternatives aimed at providing liquidity to shareholders by scaling its public platform or alternatively by other means.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(audited)		Three months ended
December 31,		 Twelve months ended
December 31,
($ thousands, except per share amounts)2024 2023 2024 2023
Revenues
Management fee revenue221 193 861 833
Distribution income--- (18)68 1,276
Interest and other income474 427 1,807 1,793
695 602 2,736 3,902
Expenses
General and administrative(1,955)(789)(3,842)(2,120)
Amortization(7)(6)(28)(28)
Finance costs(1)(2)(5)(7)
Stock-based compensation--- (23)(18)(117)
(1,963)(820)(3,893)(2,272)
Fair value adjustments and other activities
Fair value changes to investments--- 397 164 1,577
Gain (loss) from sale of investments--- (52)947 (52)
Share of equity accounted loss--- (116)--- (122)
--- 229 1,111 1,403
Income (loss) before income taxes(1,268)11 (46)3,033
Current income tax recovery (expense)47 294 (434)(246)
Deferred income tax recovery (expense)399 (531)852 (493)
Provision for income taxes446 (237)418 (739)
Net income (loss)(822)(226)372 2,294
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss):
Fair value changes to investments(60)1,471 (60)783
Related income taxes37 53 73 36
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes(23)1,524 13 819
Comprehensive income (loss)(845)1,298 385 3,113
Net income (loss) per share - basic (0.07)(0.02)0.03 0.18
Net income (loss) per share - diluted(0.07)(0.02)0.03 0.18
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(audited)December 31,December 31,
($ thousands)20242023
Assets
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Investment in Maple Leaf Partnership---22,910
Investment in Bay Moorings Partnership850---
Investment in Sunchaser Partnership---4,700
Investment in Energy Securities---7,584
Land held for development---6,632
Deferred income tax assets240---
Right-of-use asset3664
1,12641,890
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash36,30710,664
Short term securities---17,000
Amounts receivable and other1,2534,616
Total assets38,68674,170
Liabilities
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Deferred income tax liabilities---1,773
Lease liabilities5285
521,858
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Lease liabilities3838
Income taxes payable725171
Amounts payable and other1,638800
Total liabilities2,4532,867
Equity
Shareholders' equity35,61951,324
Contributed surplus---1,132
Retained earnings41810,364
Accumulated other comprehensive income1968,483
Total equity36,23371,303
Total liabilities and equity38,68674,170

Executive Officers of the Corporation will be available at 403-705-8038 to answer any questions on the Corporation's financial results.

STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND OTHER MEASUREMENTS
Certain statements included in this document may constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, include statements regarding the operations, business, financial conditions, expected financial results, performance, opportunities, priorities, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook of the Corporation and its investee entities and contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", or similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation.

While the Corporation believes the anticipated future results, performance or achievements reflected or implied in those forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control, which may cause the actual results, performance and achievements of the Corporation to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.

Factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: the ability of management of Wilmington and its investee entities to execute its and their business plans; availability of equity and debt financing and refinancing within the equity and capital markets; strategic actions including dispositions; business competition; delays in business operations; the risk of carrying out operations with minimal environmental impact; industry conditions including changes in laws and regulations including the adoption of new environmental laws and regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced; operational matters related to investee entities business; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; fluctuations in interest rates; stock market volatility; general economic, market and business conditions; risks associated with existing and potential future law suits and regulatory actions against Wilmington and its investee entities; uncertainties associated with regulatory approvals; uncertainty of government policy changes; uncertainties associated with credit facilities; changes in income tax laws, tax laws; changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates); the effect of applying future accounting changes; and other risks, factors and uncertainties described elsewhere in this document or in Wilmington's other filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

The foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the forward-looking statements, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Except as required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are effective only as of the date of this document.


