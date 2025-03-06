WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rebounded from multi-year lows on Thursday as U.S. tariff concerns eased and China's finance ministry left the door open to more stimulus measures on top of those announced at the annual parliament meeting this week.Benchmark Brent crude futures edged up by 0.2 percent to $69.43 in European trade while WTI crude futures rose 0.3 percent to $66.49.Brent contracts slumped 6.5 percent in the previous four sessions, dropping to its lowest since December 2021 on Wednesday amid trade war worries and fears of oversupply in the market.WTI futures fell 5.8 percent over the same period to its lowest since May 2023 on worries that U.S. President Trump's tariff polices may fuel inflation and weigh on economic growth and fuel demand.A pullback in the U.S. dollar helped lift oil prices today after the Trump administration announced a temporary one-month exemption for automakers in Mexico and Canada from the newly imposed 25 percent tariffs.Additionally, according to a Bloomberg report, Trump is considering excluding certain agricultural products from tariffs on both countries.Elsewhere, China's finance minister today left the door open to more stimulus measures to deal with any domestic and external threats to economic growth.China's state planner, Zheng Shanjie, said the country will launch major projects in key sectors such as railways, nuclear power, water conservancy, and other key industries, aiming to attract private investment.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX