WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices edged lower on Thursday after rising for three straight sessions amid concerns about growth due to higher tariffs.Spot gold dipped half a percent to $2,904.52 per ounce in European trade while U.S. gold futures were down half a percent at $2,912.01.The dollar index wallowed near a four-month low as U.S. tariff concerns eased and China's finance ministry left the door open to more stimulus measures on top of those announced at the annual parliament meeting this week.The Trump administration has announced a one-month delay on tariffs affecting cars entering the U.S. from Canada and Mexico, raising hopes for negotiations.However, the broader 25 percent duties imposed on Canada and Mexico remain in effect with no resolution in sight and more levies are set to begin in April.The U.S. economic calendar remains light today, with reports on weekly jobless claims and the trade deficit likely to garner some attention ahead of the all-important jobs report due Friday.The European Central Bank and its counterpart in Turkey will deliver their interest-rate decisions today.EU leaders are meeting in Brussels for a special summit to discuss continued support for Ukraine and European defense.A global bond selloff accelerated in Asia, pushing Japanese benchmark yields to the highest in more than a decade, after German bund yields saw historic jumps on Wednesday amid plans by the country for a huge uplift in defense and infrastructure spending.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX