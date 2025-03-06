BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.The yen rose to a 5-month high of 147.79 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-day high of 166.53 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 149.33 and 167.62, respectively.Against the pound, the yen advanced to a 2-day high of 190.28 from an early near 3-week low of 192.53.The yen edged up to 159.40 against the euro, from an early more than a 1-month low of 161.28.If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 144.00 against the greenback, 164.00 against the franc, 187.00 against the pound and 154.00 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX