DJ Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist (PRIC LN) Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-March-2025 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Mar-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.6585 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 81420283 CODE: PRIC LN ISIN: LU1931975079 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975079 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIC LN Sequence No.: 378234 EQS News ID: 2096600 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2096600&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2025 05:41 ET (10:41 GMT)