BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - In response to the Chinese government's recent statement that it is 'ready to fight to the end' in 'any type' of war with the U.S., Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the Defense Department is prepared for that.In the wake of 10 percent tariff hike announced by President Donald Trump, the Chinese Foreign Ministry had declared that the country was ready for 'any type of war.'During a media interview on Wednesday, Hegseth discussed security at the southern border and how the Defense Department is handling the threat of a potential future conflict with China.'Those who long for peace must prepare for war, [and] that's why we're rebuilding our military. That's why we're establishing deterrence,' he said while speaking on Fox News' 'Fox & Friends program Wednesday.The president understands peace comes through strength, and he also has a good relationship with the leader of the Chinese Communist Party. The secretary added that the U.S. is not actively seeking conflict with that country.'We don't seek that war,' Hegseth said. 'But my job as secretary of defense is to make sure we're ready. [So], we need the defense spending, the capabilities, the weapons and the posture in the Indo-Pacific, which is something we're very much focused on.'The new defense secretary noted an approximately 97 percent drop in illegal border crossings since the new administration took office; 'the deterrent effect is there' when it comes to border security.Hegseth praised the current level of cooperation between the U.S. and Mexican governments as it relates to controlling the border.He said 'all options are on the table' regarding how the U.S. deals with the criminal cartels, though DOD and the current administration would prefer that the Mexican government handle the issue themselves.'We will not accept them controlling that border [and] poisoning our people with fentanyl,' Hegseth said, adding that the number of fentanyl-related deaths in the U.S. has not gone down 'enough.'The secretary commented on those topics shortly before joining Vice President JD Vance for flying to Laredo, Texas, for his second visit to the southern border since being sworn in.