Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06
06 March 2025
The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 05 March 2025
Total Assets
Excluding current year income and expenses
£47.022million
Including current year income and expenses
£47.221million
Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted)
Excluding current year income and expenses
247.80p
Including current year income and expenses
248.85p
Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)
Excluding current year income and expenses
249.23p
Including current year income and expenses
250.19p
A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and
accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.
Enquiries:
Nick Black
Director - Investment Trusts
Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary
investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com
020 3817 1000