Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06

06 March 2025

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 05 March 2025

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £47.022million Including current year income and expenses £47.221million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 247.80p Including current year income and expenses 248.85p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 249.23p Including current year income and expenses 250.19p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and

accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000