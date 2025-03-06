WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced a new visa restriction policy that will apply to foreign government officials, including immigration and customs officials, airport and port authority officials, and others believed to be responsible for facilitating illegal immigration to the United States.Rubio said failure to enforce immigration laws or establishing and implementing policies and practices that knowingly facilitate the transit of aliens intending to illegally migrate into the United States via the southwest border also will attract visa denial.The United States' existing 3C policy applied visa restriction to only private sector officials who knowingly provide transportation and travel services designed primarily for illegal aliens traveling to the U.S.This visa restriction policy is pursuant to Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which authorizes the Secretary of State to prevent the entry of any alien into the Unites States, which would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the country. Certain family members may also be covered by these restrictions.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX