WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, omni-channel fashion retailer Macy's, Inc. (M) initiated its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.05 to $2.25 per share on net sales between $21.0 billion and $21.4 billion, with comparable owned-plus- licensed-plus-marketplace sales change between down about 2.0 percent and down about 0.5 percent.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.32 per share on net sales of $21.34 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.