Vibe Energy, an Australian energy and infrastructure company, has energized the Nhill Renewable Energy Facility (NREF), its joint venture with Victoria-based regional water authority GWMWater. From pv magazine Australia South Australia's Vibe Energy and Victoria's GWMWater have energized their joint venture, the NREF. The facility, located 380 km northwest of Melbourne, includes a 6. 5 MW solar farm with 9,000 panels and a 2. 75 MW/6. 7 MWh battery storage system, connected to the local grid in Nhill, Victoria. GWMWater said project will offset 70% of its energy use across 330 sites, supporting ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...