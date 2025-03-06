JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The Justice Department has launched an investigation into weather the management of the University of California engaged in activities promoting anti-Semitism in the campus.Announcing the probe, the Federal Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism said that under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the investigation will assess whether UC has engaged in discrimination based on race, religion and national origin against its professors, staff and other employees by allowing an anti-Semitic hostile work environment to exist on its campuses.Following the October 7, 2023 Hamas terror attacks in Israel, there has been an outbreak of anti-Semitic incidents at leading institutions of higher education in the United States, including at the UCLA campus of the University of California. Its impact on the university's students has been the subject of considerable media attention and multiple federal investigations.'These campuses are also workplaces, and the Jewish faculty and staff employed there deserve a working environment free of anti-Semitic hostility and hate,' said leading Task Force member and Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Leo Terrell. 'The President, the Attorney General and this Task Force are committed to combating antisemitism for all Jewish Americans.''This Department of Justice will always defend Jewish Americans, protect civil rights, and leverage our resources to eradicate institutional Antisemitism in our nation's universities,' said Attorney General Pamela Bondi.'Our country has witnessed a disturbing rise of Antisemitism at educational institutions in California and nationwide,' said Acting Associate Attorney General and Department of Justice Chief of Staff Chad Mizelle. 'The Department of Justice is committed to upholding Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and protecting Jewish Americans as we investigate this potential pattern of discrimination.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX