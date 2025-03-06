Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

06 March 2025

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

Net Asset Value

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc announces that as at the close of business on 05 March 2025 its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per ordinary share ("Share") was as follows:

NAV per Share (NAV per share cum income, post Alpha Fee) 121.24p





The Company's LEI is 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75

