American College of Education and Total Testing Education Join Forces to Accelerate Degree Completion

TTE students can seamlessly transfer credits and get reduced tuition at ACE

American College of Education ® (ACE) recently announced its partnership with Total Testing Education (TTE) and their unified mission to provide affordable, flexible learning opportunities that support career growth. TTE students are now eligible to seamlessly transfer completed courses as credits toward an ACE bachelor's completion program and receive reduced tuition.

"Partnering with Total Testing Education is a collaborative effort to provide accessible education that results in career advancement," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "At ACE, we aim to see higher education support the growing human capital needs of today's evolving workforce. When advanced learning is flexible and affordable without sacrificing quality, more individuals can work toward their career goals."

TTE offers a diverse range of courses that steer students toward career goals. Notably, they support pathways that equip and prepare their students to become teachers. ACE originated with education programs at the forefront, so the two organizations align in their continuous growth of educators and educational leaders.

"A significant part of our operation at Total Testing Education involves partnering with like-minded institutions, and we're delighted for ACE to come aboard," Total Testing Education Director of Undergraduate Pathways Allyson Rubenstein added. "We can't wait to see our students finish their degrees at ACE to meet their educational and career goals."

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. ACE is ranked #2 on Newsweek's 2023 top online colleges list. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation and part of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

About Total Testing Education

Total Testing Education collaborates with colleges to seamlessly integrate its self-study accelerated courses into degree programs, aiming to lower the cost of earning a bachelor's degree while enhancing flexibility for students. TTE's partner colleges guarantee full credit transfer for all Total Testing Education courses upon enrollment. Dedicated to keeping competitive in today's dynamic business environment, Total Testing Education, in conjunction with our college partners, continuously updates programs to align with current career trends and job market demands. Through our innovative testing and course systems, along with personalized guidance from expert advisors, Total Testing Education transforms aspirations into successful and rewarding careers.

Total Testing Education is a program of Total Testing, Incorporated. Total Testing was established in 2006 and is headquartered in New York.

