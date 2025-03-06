Jeong-ho Seo, also known as Ricky Seo , is the Chairman of Ricky's Family, a prominent South Korean K-Beauty and IT distribution company. Last 2024 end year ceremony, more than 500 people participated in the ceremony and celebrated his wonderful leading industry with huge revenue continuously.

Under his visionary leadership, the company has significantly expanded its global footprint, establishing branches in the global market. Last decades, he made the super successful and stable business continuously. All industries call him he is legendary for digitalization with service management.

Recognizing the burgeoning demand for Korean beauty and IT products in Southeast Asia, Seo spearheaded the launch of Ricky's Family's own brand, Matari Cosmetic, Seongsudang the health supplement product, Bitinside digital asset exchange in the global market.

The brand has gained popularity for offering genuine Korean cosmetics at attractive prices, with items like the "Korean Genuine Cosmetics Promotion Set" selling out quickly upon release. Not only for that, but also digital asset mining platform, he manages the digital asset cloud mining and management service with funding service.

Beyond Vietnam, Seo's strategic vision includes further expansion into other East, Southeast Asian, Middle East markets, targeting countries such as Korea, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Cambodia, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines. This ambitious growth plan reflects his commitment to promoting K-Beauty and IT products and meeting the diverse beauty needs of consumers across the region. Especially for IT business, to expand the global market, he set the business license for each business model according to each policy correctly.

Seo Jeong-ho is a distinguished global leader renowned for his significant contributions to both the Information Technology (IT) and beauty industries. Over the past seven years, he has achieved remarkable success, generating a cumulative revenue of $300 million through his diverse business ventures in collaboration with multinational companies. Let's see which points affected to his successful career and history according to experts' opinions.

Career Overview

First of all, he has the experience who making a successful digital asset project last 7 yrs and made a huge revenue of almost 200 Million USD with the blockchain and digital asset project successfully. Last year, seo made about 20 Million USD revenue with 1 brand in 2024. Now he has more than 7 brands with a lot of industry experts. under Seo's visionary leadership, his corporation reported an impressive revenue of $20 million. All experts all the time expect his new project and new inspired digital product to join. This achievement underscores his adeptness at navigating complex markets and his commitment to excellence.

Leadership in the IT Industry

Seo's journey in the IT sector is marked by innovation and strategic foresight. His initiatives have not only driven technological advancements but have also set new benchmarks for industry standards. By fostering a culture of continuous improvement, he has ensured that his companies remain at the forefront of technological evolution.

Influence in the Beauty Industry

Parallel to his IT endeavors, Seo has made significant strides in the beauty industry. His approach integrates cutting-edge technology with beauty solutions, reflecting a deep understanding of consumer needs and market trends. This synergy has led to the development of innovative products and services that resonate with a global audience.

Global Collaborations

A cornerstone of Seo's success is his ability to forge and maintain robust partnerships with multinational corporations. These collaborations have facilitated the exchange of ideas, resources, and technologies, contributing to the substantial revenue milestones achieved under his leadership.

Seo Jeong-ho's dual-industry expertise and strategic vision have solidified his reputation as a global leader. His accomplishments serve as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and established business leaders alike, exemplifying the impact of innovation, collaboration, and dedication in achieving sustained success.

Marketers around the world are always looking forward to what kind of new business Chairman Ricky Seo will do in the future, and his next vision and business. I'm looking forward to what Chairman Ricky Seo's next business will be in the future.

