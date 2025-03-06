Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2025) - Investorideas.com, a top 100 investment site for 2025, releases a snapshot on defense stocks as global spending increases, and a new era of security emerges.

VisionWave Technologies Coming to Market via Merger with Bannix Acquisition Corp.





According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies, "in 2024, global defense spending reflected intensifying security challenges and reached USD2.46 trillion, up from USD2.24trn the previous year."

As President Trump calls for changes in defense spending, the world is adapting to the new reality that each country needs to build and expand on its own defense budget.

Shares of the top defense companies like Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, L3Harris Technologies and Northrop Grumman Corporation have stabilized after reaction to proposed defense cuts and have since seen gains following the recent Trump-Zelenskyy meeting.

As defense budgets surge in Germany, France and other countries, some of top European defense stocks saw gains of up to 40% as investors traded on the sentiment of headlines.

In US markets, there is a new emerging defense technology company looking to go public. Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BNIX) recently filed an amended S-4 registration statement, with details of its target, VisionWave Technologies, Inc., coming into sharper focus. The filing outlines VisionWave's business model, proprietary technology and commercialization strategy, providing insight into a company poised to revolutionize defense and security through AI-powered autonomous systems, radar technology, and advanced sensing solutions.

VisionWave Technologies is an emerging defense technology company specializing in AI-driven solutions for military, homeland security and industrial applications. The company's strategy is three-pronged:

Technology Licensing - VisionWave intends to license its proprietary AI and sensor technology to defense contractors and government agencies, enabling integration into existing military and security systems. Direct Product Sales - The Company will manufacture and sell unmanned vehicles, remote weapon stations, and advanced radar systems directly to military, law enforcement, and industrial clients. Strategic Partnerships - VisionWave is actively pursuing alliances and joint ventures with industry leaders to co-develop customized solutions based on its proprietary technology.

The company is transitioning from research and development (R&D) to full commercialization, with several pilot projects already underway.

VisionWave's proprietary technology portfolio is built on AI-driven defense innovations, with key developments including:

1. Event-Based AI Vision Technology:

Inspired by biological vision systems, this AI-driven sensor technology allows real-time tracking of fast-moving or stealth objects, such as:

Drones

Mortars and rockets

Bullets in mid-air

Unlike traditional thermal imaging, VisionWave's event-based vision sensors process pixel-level changes, functioning like an AI-powered optical radar.

2. CoPilot AI: Fully Autonomous Drone Technology:

VisionWave's CoPilot AI enables drones to operate autonomously, including:

Intercepting incoming drones

Executing swarm formations

Adapting to mission requirements in real-time

This "fire-and-forget" AI-driven system outperforms human pilots in complex military and security scenarios.

3. Vision-RF: AI-Powered Radio Frequency Imaging:

One of VisionWave's most groundbreaking innovations, Vision-RF can convert radio frequency (RF) signals into real-time images, allowing for:

Aerial threat detection

Through-wall visualization

Underground activity monitoring

This technology is protected by multiple patents and has significant potential applications in defense, law enforcement, and infrastructure monitoring.

4. Remote Weapon Stations (RWS):

VisionWave has developed an advanced remote weapon system for combat vehicles and naval applications. This system:

Enhances precision targeting

Provides stabilization for better accuracy

Integrates seamlessly into existing defense platforms

The company has already begun production in partnership with a U.S. military contractor, with full-scale manufacturing expected in 2025.

5. AI-Enabled Tactical Platforms:

VisionWave's micro-ATV platform is designed for:

Stealthy, high-mobility operations

Law enforcement and Special Forces

Medical evacuation and rapid response

This four-wheel-drive electric vehicle offers silent maneuverability, providing an edge over traditional gas-powered military transport.

VisionWave is at a critical inflection point, moving from prototype development to commercialization. The company has eight product lines, with several already at Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 7 or higher, meaning they are proven in operational environments.

Pilot projects with defense and homeland security agencies are actively being conducted and the company anticipates full-scale commercial production in 2025.

VisionWave faces competition from major defense contractors like Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Raytheon, as well as specialized drone defense firms such as Dedrone and Anduril Industries. However, the company's proprietary AI-driven approach and patented technologies hopes to provide a strong competitive advantage.

Following a successful merger with Bannix Acquisition Corp, VisionWave will become a publicly traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker symbols: VWAV (common stock) and VWAVW (warrants).

VisionWave Technologies is positioning to be a next-generation defense technology firm with a strong focus on AI-driven military and security solutions. With proprietary radar, vision and autonomous technology, the company plans to disrupt traditional defense markets.

Commenting on the current state of the current evolving defense market, CEO of global financial advisory giant deVere Group opines, "Almost every investor needs exposure to defense stocks amid shifting geopolitical realities."

The comments from Nigel Green come as the Stoxx Europe aerospace and defence index has skyrocketed, as investors reposition for what is now an undeniable reality: defence spending is set to climb for years to come.

He says: "With European leaders scrambling to reinforce their military capabilities after the US distanced itself from security commitments, defense companies stand to be major beneficiaries.

"We believe that this is likely to be the beginning of a fundamental realignment that will shape markets for the foreseeable future.

"The shift is structural. Governments across Europe are coming to terms with the fact that their decades-long reliance on US military backing can no longer be taken for granted.

"The Trump administration's refusal to provide clear security guarantees has made it clear that Europe must shoulder more of the burden itself. This will translate into significant, sustained increases in defense budgets.

"From Asia to the Middle East, the pattern is clear: countries are prioritizing security and resilience, and the defense sector is the primary beneficiary," notes the deVere Group CEO.

According to a recent article quoting US defense analyst Shaun McDougall talking about Trumps' proposed cuts, "He wants the military to focus solely on its warfighting capabilities, so the administration has begun eliminating efforts like diversity programs that he doesn't think contribute to that warfighting mentality."

Continued: "Trump's Republican Party is actively working to increase the defense budget right now. Several key Republican lawmakers who oversee defense committees in Congress argue that the US should be raising its defense budget to at least $1 trillion. It would be hard for Trump to convince them to go the opposite direction and reduce spending by such a large amount."

Behind the knee-jerk market reaction to Trump's news, it's business as usual for the big defense contractors, as on January 31st, the US Navy awarded Lockheed Martin a $383 million cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to the existing Lockheed Martin contract for development of the next generation of the Trident II Strategic Weapons System (SWS) D5 missile to continue the nation's sea-based strategic deterrence.

For investors following defense stocks- follow the money it will tell the real story.

