EQS-News: MC Services AG / Key word(s): Conference

MC Services is Media Partner for BIO-Europe Spring® in Milan



06.03.2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MC Services is Media Partner for BIO-Europe Spring® in Milan Munich / Düsseldorf, Germany, March 06, 2025. MC Services AG, a leading international public and investor relations firm specializing in communications for the life sciences and healthcare sectors, is proud to serve as media partner for BIO-Europe Spring® 2025. Organized by EBD Group, the event will be held March 17-19, 2025, in Milan, Italy, with an additional digital partnering edition March 25-26, 2025. BIO-Europe Spring®: Propelling the new wave of innovation BIO-Europe Spring® connects Europe's top innovation centers with the global life sciences industry to cultivate thriving partnerships and propel the next wave of innovation in biotech and pharma. "We are thrilled to support this year's BIO-Europe Spring in Milan, a city that blends scientific excellence with a thriving life science ecosystem. Home to over 270 life science companies and more than 20 cutting-edge research hospitals, Milan is a perfect setting for Europe's premier springtime partnering conference for the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors," said Anne Hennecke, Managing Partner of MC Services. "As media partner and host of the press lounge, we look forward to welcoming industry leaders and journalists alike-facilitating interviews, background discussions, and amplifying the innovative ideas shared at BIO-Europe Spring to key stakeholders across the global life sciences community." BIO-Europe Spring® 2025 is expected to bring together over 3,700 executives from biotech, pharma, and the financial sectors. The event will feature: In-person and virtual partnering meetings.

Dynamic program sessions exploring Biotech Business Trends, Therapeutic Innovation, and Ecosystem Collaboration.

Opportunities to connect with key decision-makers from Europe's top innovation centers and the global life sciences industry. MC Services to Host the Press Lounge As the official host of the press lounge, MC Services will facilitate media interviews with attending journalists, providing a platform to showcase groundbreaking technologies, strategic sector insights, and key voices driving the industry forward. For more information about the event, its program, and registration details, please visit the event's website . About MC Services AG MC Services is an international public relations and investor relations firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare sectors. Our experienced team of approximately 40 trained scientists, finance experts, business journalists, media and communications strategists make MC Services a leading life sciences agency in Europe. Our long-standing client list includes international public and private companies as well as venture capitalists and investment firms. With offices in Munich, Düsseldorf, Berlin, London, and Boston, MC Services has established itself for 25 years as an important link between the healthcare industry and commercial and capital markets. Our capabilities range from developing and implementing international public relations strategies to providing external investor relations support. We provide high-value consulting for corporate and product communications, investor relations and financial transactions. Our investor access team organizes non-deal roadshows to specialist and generalist investors across Europe.

www.mc-services.eu About EBD Group EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE, that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings. Today our events (BIO-Europe, BIO-Europe Spring®, Biotech Showcase, ChinaBio® Partnering Forum, Asia Bio Partnering Forum and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry. EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information, please visit www.ebdgroup.com . Contact MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke, Brittney Sojeva

Phone: +49 211 529 252 14

E-mail: contact@mc-services.eu



06.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

