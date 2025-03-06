UtmoLight has reached 18. 1% efficiency with its perovskite PV modules, according to results confirmed by the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). UtmoLight said its 0. 72m² perovskite PV panel has achieved a stabilized full-area efficiency of 18. 1%, or 130. 5 W, based on testing by NREL. The module also showed over 950 seconds of zero degradation under maximum power point tracking (MPPT) conditions, setting a new global efficiency record for perovskite modules of this size, according to the company. UtmoLight produced the tested module using a scalable, mass-production process at ...

