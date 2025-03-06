NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Cyprus' consumer price inflation eased for the second straight month in February, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.The consumer price index rose 1.9 percent year-on-year in February, slower than the 2.5 percent climb in January.The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 2.3 percent from 4.8 percent. Clothing and footwear prices were 5.1 percent less expensive compared to last year. Meanwhile, inflation based on transportation accelerated to 3.7 percent from 3.3 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.3 percent in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX