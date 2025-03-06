Huawei Releases Seven Smart Transportation Solutions to Accelerate Intelligence

BARCELONA, Spain, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2025, Huawei hosted a transportation forum themed Accelerate Transportation Digital Intelligence to explore new paths for smart transportation and share its latest technical achievements.

Jacky Wang, Vice President of Huawei's Smart Transportation BU, led the release of seven solutions across four transportation sectors.

Rail: Huawei's Smart Railway Yard & Station Solution empowers intelligent upgrades. It improves intelligent fault recognition rates to 99.99%, while intelligent scheduling boosts rolling stock inspection and repair efficiency by 30%. Preliminary inspection based on intelligent detection halves manual workloads. Additionally, perimeter detection ensures zero missed alarms and very few false alarms. The solution cuts power consumption by 40% and decreases costs and space by 30%.

Aviation: Huawei upgraded the Fully Connected All-Optical Network Solution for airports by adding the M45 panel-type ONU, and improved Xinghe Intelligent Airport Integrated Data Network Solution. The ONU supports PoF power supply and Type B dual-homing service protection. Wi-Fi 7 enables targeted signal enhancement for VIP users with 20% higher bandwidth. Moreover, Huawei's exclusive Wi-Fi shield guarantees zero data leakage. The airport IOC improves the flight departure punctuality and ground support efficiency by 5% each, making forecasts more precise.

Transportation: Huawei's Transportation Operations Coordination Center - Advanced (TOCC-A) detects traffic incidents within seconds and handles them 30% faster than previous methods. Precise charging scheduling of new-energy buses improves passenger mobility efficiency by over 15%. Nine modules and 16 types of services can be flexibly combined to optimize safety, efficiency, and service quality.

Sea port: Huawei unveiled the Intelligent Multi-Level Port Operations Management Solution to help port groups go digital and become more innovative. The solution reduces report statistics time from weeks to minutes and enables benefit indicator analysis to be done on an hourly basis instead of monthly.

Huawei has served more than 210 airports, airlines, and air traffic management departments, more than 300 urban rail lines alongside over 180,000 km of railways across over 70 cities, road networks extending more than 200,000 km, and over 100 customers from sea port and land port industries.

