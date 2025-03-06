CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The uncertain trade policy environment and anxiety ahead of the crucial jobs data release from the U.S. on Friday weighed on global market sentiment. Markets also cheered the relief for automakers from the higher tariff.Wall Street Futures are trading in negative territory. European benchmarks are trading lower amidst an anxious wait for another rate cut by the European Central Bank. Asian markets finished trading on a mostly positive note.The Dollar Index continued to decline amidst tariff relief hopes and concerns about impact of tariff on growth. Bond yields mostly spiked. Crude oil prices rebounded after continuous losses. Gold declined amidst anxiety ahead of the crucial jobs data release. Cryptocurrencies are trading firmly in the green zone.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 42,651.80, down 0.82% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,785.00, down 0.98% Germany's DAX at 23,190.17, up 0.31% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,670.46, down 0.98% France's CAC 40 at 8,134.39, down 0.48% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,478.35, down 0.34% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,715.50, up 0.91% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,094.70, down 0.57% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,381.10, up 1.17% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,369.71, up 3.29%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0801, up 0.11% GBP/USD at 1.2891, down 0.05% USD/JPY at 147.69, down 0.85% AUD/USD at 0.6334, down 0.02% USD/CAD at 1.4369, up 0.20% Dollar Index at 104.07, down 0.22%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.319%, up 1.22% Germany at 2.8535%, up 2.50% France at 3.570%, up 2.26% U.K. at 4.7800%, up 2.31% Japan at 1.501%, down 0.86%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (May) at $69.69, up 0.56%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $66.73, up 0.63%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,911.91, down 0.48%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $91,402.26, up 1.57% Ethereum at $2,297.88, up 3.25% XRP at $2.61, up 4.70% BNB at $604.34, up 0.57% Solana at $152.00, up 2.34%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX