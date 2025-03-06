WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $634 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $736 million, or $1.01 per share, last year.Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $800 million or $1.14 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 7.4% to $34.308 billion from $37.064 billion last year.Kroger Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $634 Mln. vs. $736 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.90 vs. $1.01 last year. -Revenue: $34.308 Bln vs. $37.064 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX