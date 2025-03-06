WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, supermarket chain Kroger Co. (KR) initiated its adjusted earnings and identical sales outlook for the full-year 2025. Identical sales growth for the fourth quarter, without fuel, increased 2.4 percent.Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.60 to $4.80 per share on total identical sales growth, without fuel, of 2.0 to 3.0 percent.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.81 per share on net sales of $149.12 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX