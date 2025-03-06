MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spanish telecom giant Telefónica, S.A. (TEF) on Thursday announced the appointment of Emilio Gayo as its new Chief Operating Officer, replacing Ángel Vilá who will now act an advisor to the Executive Chairman, Marc Murtra.The company also appoints Borja Ochoa as the new CEO of Telefónica Spain. Previously, Ochoa was General Director of Defence and Security at Indra.Sofía Collado will take over as the head of Telefónica Tech. Previously, she was the CHRO at Indra and has over 25 years of experience in managing consulting units in technology and international markets.The new COO Emilio Gayo will oversee Spain, Brazil, Germany, and the UK, along with B2B, Telefónica Tech, Telefónica Infra, and gCTIO units.Gayo has 30 years of experience, joined the Group in 2004 and has been CEO since 2018.Sebas Muriel is rejoining Telefónica as Chief Digital Officer, replacing Chema Alonso. Muriel was previously CEO of GroupM Spain for three years. Alonso will assist him during the transition with technological guidance.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX