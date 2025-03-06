WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reflecting a spike by the value of imports, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing the U.S. trade deficit widened by more than expected in the month of January.The Commerce Department said the trade deficit surged to $131.4 billion in January from a revised $98.1 billion in December.Economists had expected the trade deficit to jump to $123.0 billion from the $98.4 billion originally reported for the previous month.The notably wider trade deficit came as the value of imports soared by 10.0 percent to $401.2 billion, while the value of imports increased by 1.2 percent to $2,69.8 billion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX