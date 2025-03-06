LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's retail sales grew at the slowest pace in five months in January, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Thursday.Retail sales rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in January, following a 10.1 percent surge in December.Further, this was the weakest growth since August 2024, when sales had risen 0.7 percent.The overall growth was supported by the two largest components, namely, non-specialized sales in hypermarkets and supermarkets and specialized sales, the agency said.Sales at hyper- and supermarkets advanced 3.3 percent from last year, and sales at specialized stores selling textiles, footwear, drugs, and pharmacy grew by 7.2 percent. Nonetheless, a better result was hampered by a turnover decrease in other retail stores.On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped notably by 9.0 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX