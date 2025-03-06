LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's retail sales grew at the slowest pace in five months in January, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Thursday.
Retail sales rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in January, following a 10.1 percent surge in December.
Further, this was the weakest growth since August 2024, when sales had risen 0.7 percent.
The overall growth was supported by the two largest components, namely, non-specialized sales in hypermarkets and supermarkets and specialized sales, the agency said.
Sales at hyper- and supermarkets advanced 3.3 percent from last year, and sales at specialized stores selling textiles, footwear, drugs, and pharmacy grew by 7.2 percent. Nonetheless, a better result was hampered by a turnover decrease in other retail stores.
On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped notably by 9.0 percent.
