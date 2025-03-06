WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS), Thursday announced that the company has received around $59.3 million for an additional 70 BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Target aircraft through the exercise of the contract option for Full Rate Production.The additional amount takes the total contract value to more than $177.7 million.In the pre-market hours, Kratos's stock is trading at $27.44, down 1.33 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX