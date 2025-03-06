Anzeige
Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06

Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerialresponsibilities and personsclosely associated with them

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of theUK Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated

a)

Name

Xenia Walters

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor

a)

Name

Capita plc

b)

LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each

GB00B23K0M20

b)

Nature of the transaction

Market Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.134277

148,945

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

148,945 Ordinary shares

£0.134277

e)

Date of the transaction

6 March 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange


