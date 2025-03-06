Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06
Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerialresponsibilities and personsclosely associated with them
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of theUK Market Abuse Regulation.
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated
a)
Name
Xenia Walters
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer
b)
Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor
a)
Name
Capita plc
b)
LEI
CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
GB00B23K0M20
b)
Nature of the transaction
Market Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
148,945 Ordinary shares
£0.134277
e)
Date of the transaction
6 March 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange