Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06
[06.03.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.03.25
|IE000LZC9NM0
|5,129,500.00
|USD
|0
|39,675,152.75
|7.7347
|06.03.25
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,806,712.00
|EUR
|0
|22,616,980.26
|5.9413
|06.03.25
|IE000GETKIK8
|1,993,803.00
|GBP
|0
|20,640,037.41
|10.3521
|06.03.25
|IE000XIITCN5
|612,758.00
|GBP
|0
|5,148,001.95
|8.4014
