The "Finland Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst expects Finland's construction industry to expand by 4.2% in 2025, supported by increased civil engineering activity, combined with investments in renewable energy, transportation, industrial and office projects.

According to preliminary data released by Statistics Finland, their civil engineering construction production index grew by 9.2% year on year (YoY) in the first eleven months of 2024, preceded declining by 2.7% in 2023. Moreover, the civil engineering construction turnover index grew by 4.6% YoY in the first eleven months of 2024, preceded declining by 5.8% in 2023. Furthermore, in January 2025, the Finnish government approved the budget plan for 2025, with expenditure totaling EUR88.8 billion ($94.4 billion) and a revenue of EUR76.6 billion ($81.5 billion). Hence, increased fiscal stimulus is expected to drive construction growth across 2025.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to register annual average growth of 3.4% between 2026 and 2029, supported by the government's focus on the development of infrastructure, as well as energy and utilities construction projects. In December 2024, the European Investment Fund (EIF) announced that it would provide a syndicate of loans to Finnish companies totaling up-to EUR437 million ($464.7 million); specifically, these loans will support green energy and digitalization projects for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Additionally, the guarantees are backed by the European Commission's Invest EU program, which aims to mobilize over EUR370 billion ($393.5 billion) in public and private investment between 2021 and 2027 to support EU policy priorities, including the green and digital transitions. Moreover, the National Transport System Plan for 2021-2032, under which, the government plans to spend EUR20 billion ($21.3 billion) to upgrade the country's transport infrastructure over the 12-year period, with EUR6 billion ($6.4 billion) spending towards infrastructure network development projects.

Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Finland, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.8 Contractors

4.9 Consultants

5 Construction Market Data

6 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qw7hql

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250306664205/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900