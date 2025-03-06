BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's industrial production increased for the first time in five months in January, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Thursday.Industrial output rose a calendar-adjusted 0.6 percent year-on-year in January, reversing a 6.1 percent fall in December.The annual decline in the electricity and gas supply output eased markedly to 6.6 percent from 29.2 percent in the previous month. Manufacturing production rose 1.8 percent, while mining and quarrying growth moderated to 15.9 percent from 32.9 percent.On a monthly basis, industrial production recovered a seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent in January, following a 1.1 percent decrease seen a month ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX